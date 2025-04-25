Previous
As nature reflects by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 506

As nature reflects

"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks." - John Muir
"This quote suggests that spending time in nature can provide solace, inspiration, and a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world around us."
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Martyn Drage ace
Amazing reflection shot
April 25th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
You have captured the beauty & wonder of nature perfectly!
April 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
April 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful!
April 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful scene- is that white streak a waterfall?
April 25th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous, I love how the landscape and reflection merge
April 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@olivetreeann Yes - you have a good eye
April 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and great reflections.
April 25th, 2025  
