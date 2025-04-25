Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 506
As nature reflects
"In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks." - John Muir
"This quote suggests that spending time in nature can provide solace, inspiration, and a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world around us."
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
8
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1955
photos
144
followers
141
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Latest from all albums
504
523
233
505
524
234
506
525
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th May 2019 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
Martyn Drage
ace
Amazing reflection shot
April 25th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
You have captured the beauty & wonder of nature perfectly!
April 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflection.
April 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
April 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful scene- is that white streak a waterfall?
April 25th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous, I love how the landscape and reflection merge
April 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@olivetreeann
Yes - you have a good eye
April 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and great reflections.
April 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close