We reached the upper end of Lake Chelan

There is no road access to Stehekin, although roughly 10 miles (16 km) of road exist in the Stehekin Valley. The town is accessible by passenger ferries operated by the Lake Chelan Boat Company, by private boat from Chelan, by foot over Cascade Pass, by floatplane, or by small aircraft that land on a turf airstrip open from June through September. Vehicles in Stehekin are barged up Lake Chelan. The Stehekin State Airport is noted by the Washington State Department of Transportation as being one of the state's most challenging.[16] While only 1,230 ft (370 m) in elevation, there are mountains on the sides and trees at each end of the 2,630 ft (800 m) runway. The airport is often used as a base for firefighting, at which times it is closed to the public.
