"the way through" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 508

"the way through"

"The Stehekin Valley in Washington's North Cascades has a rich history, starting with its use as a major east-west travel corridor by Native Americans for over 9,000 years. The name "Stehekin," meaning "the way through," reflects its historical role as a passageway. European settlers, attracted by resources, began arriving around 1875, leading to mining and logging activities. Today, Stehekin is a popular destination for those seeking a remote and natural escape within North Cascades National Park."
27th April 2025

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Gillian Brown
Looks a lovely place.
April 27th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Great nature shot!
April 27th, 2025  
