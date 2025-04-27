"the way through"

"The Stehekin Valley in Washington's North Cascades has a rich history, starting with its use as a major east-west travel corridor by Native Americans for over 9,000 years. The name "Stehekin," meaning "the way through," reflects its historical role as a passageway. European settlers, attracted by resources, began arriving around 1875, leading to mining and logging activities. Today, Stehekin is a popular destination for those seeking a remote and natural escape within North Cascades National Park."