Previous
Exploring Stehekin by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 509

Exploring Stehekin

History
The upper end of Lake Chelan was part of a major east–west corridor for Native Americans for at least 9,000 years connecting communities on either side of the Cascade Range. In the 1800s, Native Americans in the Lake Chelan and Upper Skagit Valley referred to the pass between them as Stehekin meaning "the way through". Natives would store canoes at the head of the lake. White settlement began around 1875 when prospectors began searching for minerals in and around the Stehekin Valley. Mining activity increased in the 1880s with significant ore discoveries through 1891. A small gold rush occurred in the area.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
139% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Delightful captures and collage. Interesting info and history too.
April 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking collage.
April 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the old truck and reading the area's history!
April 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely collage - and interesting history in your narrative !
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact