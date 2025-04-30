Sign up
Previous
Photo 511
“Ride the energy of your own unique spirit"
“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.” “Everything is energy.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1970
photos
144
followers
141
following
140% complete
504
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
Latest from all albums
528
237
238
529
510
511
530
239
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th May 2019 1:00pm
Tags
washington travels
Diana
ace
Great shot and leading lines going in every which way!
April 30th, 2025
