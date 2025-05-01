Simple beauty

"The Columbia River Gorge is so much more than just a natural wonder - it is a critical transportation corridor and vibrant community of more than 75,000 people living in fertile countryside and 13 urban areas spanning two states and six counties. The Columbia River itself is the Gorge's centerpiece, a lifeline of water and the only sea level route through the Cascade Mountain Range. The Cascades' geology creates a rain shadow effect, causing a dramatic precipitation difference that distinguishes the lush conifer forests in the West end of the Gorge from the grasslands of the Gorge's East end."