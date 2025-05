Maryhill Stonehenge

According to Wikipedia:The Maryhill Stonehenge is a replica of England's Stonehenge located in Maryhill, Washington, United States. It was commissioned in the early 20th century by the wealthy entrepreneur Sam Hill, and dedicated on July 4, 1918 as a memorial to the people who had died in World War I.

The memorial is constructed of concrete, and construction was commenced in 1918 and completed in 1929. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.