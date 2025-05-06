Sign up
Photo 517
Photo 517
Horsetail falls
"Named for its characteristic form, Horsetail Falls plunges 176 feet within view of the Historic Columbia River Highway's "Waterfall Corridor".
6th May 2025
6th May 25
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1987
photos
144
followers
141
following
141% complete
510
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
243
515
534
244
516
535
517
536
Views
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th May 2019 9:33am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washington travels
