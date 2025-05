“Spirit of the Puffing Wind.”

"What is the story behind the Bridal Veil Falls?

The waterfall's official name is Bridalveil Fall. Its name comes from its resemblance to a bride's wedding veil. The Ahwahnechee people called the waterfall Pohono, meaning “Spirit of the Puffing Wind.” This Native American tribe lived in the Yosemite Valley for thousands of years."