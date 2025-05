Sunrise -Shasta Lake

What was found in Shasta Lake?

"A photo posted by the U.S. Forest Service shows the rusted shell of a second world war Higgins boat known as the "Ghost Boat" on the bottom of Lake Shasta, in Redding, Calif. The boat was also used as a headquarters for Gen. George S. Patton during the 1943 invasion of Sicily, the Forest Service said."Oct 11, 2022