A beautiful morning

Shasta Lake is a large, man-made reservoir in northern California, created by the Shasta Dam. It's the largest reservoir in the state, covering an area of approximately 30,000 acres when full.

Shasta Lake is not currently full. As of May 18, 2025, it is at 77% capacity. The lake is about 38 feet below its full capacity, which is 1,067 feet. While Shasta Lake has seen significant water level increases in recent weeks, it is still below full capacity.