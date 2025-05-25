Sign up
Previous
Photo 536
I can grow anywhere I chose
Petrified tree at Chimney Rock National Monument
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd June 2022 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Dave
ace
Wonderful edit
May 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's pretty amazing where plants spring up when you least expect it.
May 25th, 2025
