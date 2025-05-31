Previous
Be careful what you wish for by 365projectorgchristine
Be careful what you wish for

"The Indian mongoose was intentionally introduced to the Hawaiian Islands, specifically to Big Island in 1883, by the sugar industry. The goal was to control rat populations in sugarcane fields, but this plan proved to be misguided."
Jo ace
Great detailed capture
May 31st, 2025  
