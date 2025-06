AD 86 so amazing to me

"The Stadium of Domitian was dedicated in AD 86, as part of an Imperial building programme on the Campus Martius and elsewhere, following the damage or destruction of most of its buildings by fire in AD 79.[citation needed] It was Rome's first permanent venue for competitive athletics, erected for Domitian's celebration of the Capitoline Games. It was patterned after Greek stadia and seated approximately 30,000"