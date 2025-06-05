Sign up
Previous
Photo 547
Message in a bottle
All mine no AI help-
Went to the grocery store and found this. I replace the background with one of my ocean photographs.
I really like how it turned out.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2087
photos
148
followers
147
following
149% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
3rd June 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
Gorgeous!! You should enter it in the Georgia O'Keefe Challenge!
June 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and edit!
June 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty. I like how you processed it.
June 5th, 2025
