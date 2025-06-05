Previous
Message in a bottle by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 547

Message in a bottle

All mine no AI help-
Went to the grocery store and found this. I replace the background with one of my ocean photographs.
I really like how it turned out.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Gorgeous!! You should enter it in the Georgia O'Keefe Challenge!
June 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot and edit!
June 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty. I like how you processed it.
June 5th, 2025  
