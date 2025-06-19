Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 550
True meaning
"The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit."
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2098
photos
147
followers
146
following
150% complete
View this month »
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
550
Latest from all albums
276
277
549
568
278
279
550
569
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
7th June 2025 7:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trip to mich.
,
30dw-2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty golden hour glow.
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A very special Greek proverb… beautiful tree.
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close