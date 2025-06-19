Previous
True meaning by 365projectorgchristine
True meaning

"The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit."
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Christine Sztukow...

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty golden hour glow.
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A very special Greek proverb… beautiful tree.
June 19th, 2025  
