Previous
Photo 565
Mile High
"Denver Colorado nicknamed the"Mile High City" because its official elevation is exactly one mile (5280 feet or 1609.344 meters) above sea level"
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th June 2025 1:12pm
Tags
trip to mich.
