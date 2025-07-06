Previous
"In character, in manners, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 567

"In character, in manners, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity"

6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful image.
July 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact