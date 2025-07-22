Sign up
Previous
Photo 583
Wow
I love his little fingers
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2200
photos
146
followers
146
following
159% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th July 2025 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
Barb
ace
He's got the right moves! 😁
July 22nd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture - love his stance
July 22nd, 2025
