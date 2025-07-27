Sign up
Photo 588
Fantasy world
Mecosta County Fair-4-H project
"Girls may project their dreams and aspirations onto horses, imagining themselves as cowgirls, oceanographers, or even mythical beings."
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
vacation home county
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful image with a story.
July 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo… love and respect. The horses mane is very beautiful. Lovely lucky girl…
July 27th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet.
July 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
She looks very pleased! Such a sweet capture.
July 27th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Great smile
July 27th, 2025
