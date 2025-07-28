Sign up
Photo 589
Photo 589
Built Trust
Mecosta County Fair-4-H project
"Your age doesn't define your potential, your courage does." Young individuals engaging in tasks like training livestock are often praised for their courage and dedication
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2218
photos
147
followers
146
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th July 2025 8:07am
Tags
vacation home county
Aly Clark
Great dynamic
July 28th, 2025
