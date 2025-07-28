Previous
Built Trust by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 589

Built Trust

Mecosta County Fair-4-H project
"Your age doesn't define your potential, your courage does." Young individuals engaging in tasks like training livestock are often praised for their courage and dedication
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Aly Clark
Great dynamic
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact