Photo 593
"The king of FAKE LIFE"
What this? Is it alive? I've never witnesses something like this before. Known as a walking stick. Always something knew to learn.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2231
photos
147
followers
146
following
162% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
31st July 2025 4:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
vacation home county
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture.
August 1st, 2025
