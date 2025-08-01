Previous
"The king of FAKE LIFE" by 365projectorgchristine
"The king of FAKE LIFE"

What this? Is it alive? I've never witnesses something like this before. Known as a walking stick. Always something knew to learn.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Bucktree ace
Great find and capture.
August 1st, 2025  
