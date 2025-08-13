Previous
Living in the woods by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 605

Living in the woods

"I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived." This quote, by Henry David Thoreau
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Beautiful action shot to accompany a lovely quote.
August 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super action capture!
August 13th, 2025  
