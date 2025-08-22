Previous
My friend the stick by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 614

My friend the stick

22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paul J ace
Is that one of those stick bugs? I’ve never seen one. Nice catch!
August 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@pej76 Yes I too had never seen or heard of them before- see you next month
August 22nd, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
crazy!!
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact