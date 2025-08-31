Previous
The man with his dog by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 615

The man with his dog

Life is very fulfilling as we meet and befriend others along our journeys.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Mags ace
Friendly looking fellas and a good looking fur baby too.
August 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 1st, 2025  
