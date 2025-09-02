A PLACE WHERE PEOPLE WANT TO STOP

"OVER 60 YEARS OF SERVING AMERICAA PLACE WHERE PEOPLE WANT TO STOPOn the eastern edge of Iowa, not far from the Mississippi River, adjacent to the small town of Walcott, you’ll find a place like no other in the world. The Iowa 80 Truckstop, now the World’s Largest Truckstop, established its home here in 1964 and is now in itself a home away from home to countless drivers and a destination for travelers as well. Some say Iowa 80 Truckstop is like a small city, others have likened it to a Trucker’s Disneyland, all can agree it is a place not to be missed."