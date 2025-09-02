Previous
A PLACE WHERE PEOPLE WANT TO STOP

"OVER 60 YEARS OF SERVING AMERICA
A PLACE WHERE PEOPLE WANT TO STOP
On the eastern edge of Iowa, not far from the Mississippi River, adjacent to the small town of Walcott, you’ll find a place like no other in the world. The Iowa 80 Truckstop, now the World’s Largest Truckstop, established its home here in 1964 and is now in itself a home away from home to countless drivers and a destination for travelers as well. Some say Iowa 80 Truckstop is like a small city, others have likened it to a Trucker’s Disneyland, all can agree it is a place not to be missed."
https://iowa80truckstop.com/
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

Beverley ace
The perfect place to stop… & enjoy
September 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking shot. Sounds very inviting.
September 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
It sounds fabulous and the same age as my hubby ;-)
September 2nd, 2025  
