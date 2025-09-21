Sign up
Photo 636
Heading to Naples-LA Airport to Denver
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) began as a dirt airstrip called Mines Field in 1928, opening for operation on October 1, 1928, and was officially dedicated in 1930 as Los Angeles Airport. Renamed Los Angeles International Airport in 1961
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Tags
mediterraneanc
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and info, safe travels.
September 26th, 2025
