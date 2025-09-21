Previous
Heading to Naples-LA Airport to Denver by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 636

Heading to Naples-LA Airport to Denver

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) began as a dirt airstrip called Mines Field in 1928, opening for operation on October 1, 1928, and was officially dedicated in 1930 as Los Angeles Airport. Renamed Los Angeles International Airport in 1961
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and info, safe travels.
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact