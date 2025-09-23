Walking down to the Harbour in Naples Italy

The Port of Naples dates back to its founding by Greek colonists around the 7th-6th century BC, evolving into a vital Roman port and a significant trading hub for grain and other goods from across the Roman world. The port experienced further development under the Spanish viceroys in the 17th century and continued to expand under the Bourbons and the Italian national government, becoming one of the largest and most important in the Mediterranean. During World War II, the port was a principal target for Allied bombings due to its strategic importance and industrial facilities.