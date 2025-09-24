Previous
Pompeii and friendly cats by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 638

Pompeii and friendly cats

The cats were there I did not add them, It was fun.
In 79 AD, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii under layers of ash and pumice, killing its inhabitants and preserving the city's ruins. The eruption began with falling ash and pumice, followed by high-temperature pyroclastic flows and toxic gases, which caused most of the deaths. The city remained buried for centuries, a snapshot of Roman life, before its eventual rediscovery and excavation, which provides unique insights into the past
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact