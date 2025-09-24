Pompeii and friendly cats

The cats were there I did not add them, It was fun.

In 79 AD, the eruption of Mount Vesuvius buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii under layers of ash and pumice, killing its inhabitants and preserving the city's ruins. The eruption began with falling ash and pumice, followed by high-temperature pyroclastic flows and toxic gases, which caused most of the deaths. The city remained buried for centuries, a snapshot of Roman life, before its eventual rediscovery and excavation, which provides unique insights into the past