My dream became real-Day 3 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 639

My dream became real-Day 3

Spending a day cruising on the open sea was a dream long held in my heart. The gentle waves, the endless horizon - it was everything I had imagined, and so much more.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
eDorre ace
Dreamy picture! Glad it is wonderful
September 30th, 2025  
