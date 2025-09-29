Sign up
My dream became real-Day 3
Spending a day cruising on the open sea was a dream long held in my heart. The gentle waves, the endless horizon - it was everything I had imagined, and so much more.
29th September 2025
mediterraneanc
eDorre
ace
Dreamy picture! Glad it is wonderful
September 30th, 2025
