All in a days tour Mykonos and Delos

Mykonos has a history stretching from Neolithic times through ancient Greek colonization by the Ionians and strategic importance due to its proximity to Delos. The island passed from the Byzantine Empire to the Venetians, then the Ottomans, and played a significant role in the Greek War of Independence under Manto Mavrogenous. After facing economic challenges, Mykonos transformed into a popular tourist destination from the 1960s onwards, a status it maintains today
Delos The island was a center for the worship of Apollo and Artemis, with the Sanctuary of Apollo featuring multiple temples, treasuries, and other structures.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
A beautiful collage of the lovely shots of the wonderful sights.
October 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an interesting collage
October 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A wonderful read… excellent captures of your discoveries
Such beautiful islands…
October 5th, 2025  
