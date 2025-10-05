Previous
Corinth Greece History
Corinth Greece History

Corinth, a Greek city-state settled by the Neolithic period and Mycenaean era, became a major commercial and naval power in the 8th century BC due to its location on the isthmus connecting Greece to the Peloponnese. It was a key participant in Greek conflicts like the Peloponnesian and Corinthian Wars, and later a Roman colony founded by Julius Caesar in 44 BC, which became the capital of the province of Achaea. The city was destroyed by the Romans in 146 BC but rebuilt, eventually declining until an earthquake in 1858 led to the establishment of the new city of Corinth.
