Photo 652
Most intriging building
Casa Batlló is a building in the center of Barcelona, Spain. It was designed by Antoni Gaudí, and is considered one of his masterpieces.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Tags
mediterraneanc
Annie D
ace
I love it!
October 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
Another fabulous building
October 14th, 2025
