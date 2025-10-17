Previous
A romantic breakfast "un caffè e via" (a coffee and go) in Naples by 365projectorgchristine
A romantic breakfast "un caffè e via" (a coffee and go) in Naples

Cornetto: Similar to a croissant, but larger, softer, and typically filled with custard (crema), chocolate, or jam.
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, yes please!
October 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh yum! Great image.
October 17th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh my- sounds like heaven in your hands!
October 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! yes please - sounds divine . A beautiful presentation ! fav
October 17th, 2025  
