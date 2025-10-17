Sign up
Photo 654
A romantic breakfast "un caffè e via" (a coffee and go) in Naples
Cornetto: Similar to a croissant, but larger, softer, and typically filled with custard (crema), chocolate, or jam.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
4
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2406
photos
151
followers
151
following
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th September 2025 2:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mediterraneanc
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, yes please!
October 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh yum! Great image.
October 17th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh my- sounds like heaven in your hands!
October 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! yes please - sounds divine . A beautiful presentation ! fav
October 17th, 2025
