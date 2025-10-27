Previous
Feel like a quick bite? by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 664

Feel like a quick bite?

"The image shows the Thermopolium of Vetutius Placidus, an ancient Roman fast-food counter, in the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy."
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
181% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so interesting.
October 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
so beautifully captured.
October 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So interesting - never thought that they had fast food places in Ancient Pompeii !
October 27th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Nice shot. I wonder how you say Burger King in Latin.
October 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@pej76 LOL
October 27th, 2025  
