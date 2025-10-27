Sign up
Previous
Photo 664
Feel like a quick bite?
"The image shows the Thermopolium of Vetutius Placidus, an ancient Roman fast-food counter, in the archaeological site of Pompeii, Italy."
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
5
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2436
photos
151
followers
151
following
181% complete
View this month »
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
Latest from all albums
661
77
663
78
662
79
664
663
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
24th September 2025 3:19pm
Tags
mediterraneanc
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so interesting.
October 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
so beautifully captured.
October 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So interesting - never thought that they had fast food places in Ancient Pompeii !
October 27th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Nice shot. I wonder how you say Burger King in Latin.
October 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@pej76
LOL
October 27th, 2025
