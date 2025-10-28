Not forgotten

"These are plaster casts of victims from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, discovered at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

The figures are not the original petrified bodies, but rather molds of the spaces left by the decomposed bodies in the hardened volcanic ash. The method for creating these casts was developed in the 19th century by Italian archaeologist Giuseppe Fiorelli, who realized he could fill these voids with plaster to capture the precise forms of the victims in their final moments. The casts reveal details such as the victims' final positions, their clothing, and even their facial expressions.

These particular casts are likely from the House of the Golden Bracelet and are displayed at the Pompeii Antiquarium"