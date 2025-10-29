Herculaneum in Italy - Amazing Craftsmenship

"The image shows an ancient floor with a geometric pattern, likely of Roman origin. The style of flooring, known as opus sectile, is a type of decorative mosaic made of cut and shaped pieces of colored stone or marble. The walls also show remnants of painted plaster. This type of flooring is common in the archaeological sites of Pompeii and Herculaneum in Italy, and similar examples have been found in other Roman locations. For instance, a similar floor can be seen in the House of the Efebo (Casa dell'Efebo) in Pompeii, which features a triclinium with an opus sectile floor. Another example is from Herculaneum, where floors were sometimes made from smaller scraps of marble."