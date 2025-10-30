Previous
Basilica dello Spirito Santo in Naples, Italy, at sunset by 365projectorgchristine
Basilica dello Spirito Santo in Naples, Italy, at sunset

Our last night in Naples before borading our ship.
The Basilica dello Spirito Santo in Naples was originally built as a palace in the 16th century and was later incorporated into the church complex in 1572. The church, completed with a famous 70-meter-high dome in 1775, has undergone multiple renovations and was severely damaged in the 1980 Irpinia earthquake, which necessitated extensive restoration efforts that concluded with its reopening in 2008.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and beautiful lighting.
