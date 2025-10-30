Basilica dello Spirito Santo in Naples, Italy, at sunset

Our last night in Naples before borading our ship.

The Basilica dello Spirito Santo in Naples was originally built as a palace in the 16th century and was later incorporated into the church complex in 1572. The church, completed with a famous 70-meter-high dome in 1775, has undergone multiple renovations and was severely damaged in the 1980 Irpinia earthquake, which necessitated extensive restoration efforts that concluded with its reopening in 2008.