"Stay pawsitive!"
A little play with a ship docked next to us-and of course my husband saw the cat on it LOL
31st October 2025
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
183% complete
Travels
NIKON D3400
27th September 2025 4:34am
mediterraneanc
Mags
Oh cute!
October 31st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Very cool.
October 31st, 2025
