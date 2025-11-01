Previous
Oratorio del Rosario di Santa Cita - Palermo, Sicily. by 365projectorgchristine
Oratorio del Rosario di Santa Cita - Palermo, Sicily.

The Confraternity (Compagnia del Santissimo Rosario in Santa Cita) was founded by Father Mariano Lo Vecchio to participate in annual processions honoring the Madonna of the Rosary.
Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful church.
November 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
November 1st, 2025  
