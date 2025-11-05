Previous
Pithoi are very large earthenware storage jars by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 673

Pithoi are very large earthenware storage jars

Minoan pithoi located in the storerooms of the Palace of Knossos in Crete, Greece. The Minoan civilization, which flourished from about 2000 to 1400 BCE, relied on these large containers as an essential part of their palace economy for managing and distributing goods.
These pithoi are often as tall as a person and were typically made of clay using a coil or slab technique. Many were decorated with intricate patterns, such as the rope-like designs seen on the jar in the center, which were pressed into the wet clay. The storage rooms at Knossos once housed hundreds of these jars, with a total capacity of approximately 80,000 liters.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Even though they're cracked and battered, they're so beautiful!
November 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They look great.
November 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@olivetreeann I too am cracked and battered LOL
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact