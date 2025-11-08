After a night and day we are arriving in Istanbul Turkey

Key Facts About Istanbul

Location: Istanbul is a transcontinental city, uniquely straddling both Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait.

Significance: It is the largest city in Turkey, serving as the country's economic, cultural, and historical heart.

History: The city has a rich history, having served as the capital of the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman Empires under names such as Byzantium and Constantinople. It was officially renamed Istanbul in 1930.

Landmarks: It is home to world-renowned landmarks like the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Topkapı Palace, and the Grand Bazaar.

Current Capital: Although Istanbul was a historical imperial capital, the capital of modern Turkey is Ankara.