After a night and day we are arriving in Istanbul Turkey by 365projectorgchristine
After a night and day we are arriving in Istanbul Turkey

Key Facts About Istanbul
Location: Istanbul is a transcontinental city, uniquely straddling both Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait.
Significance: It is the largest city in Turkey, serving as the country's economic, cultural, and historical heart.
History: The city has a rich history, having served as the capital of the Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman Empires under names such as Byzantium and Constantinople. It was officially renamed Istanbul in 1930.
Landmarks: It is home to world-renowned landmarks like the Hagia Sophia, the Blue Mosque, Topkapı Palace, and the Grand Bazaar.
Current Capital: Although Istanbul was a historical imperial capital, the capital of modern Turkey is Ankara.
Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Jennifer ace
Ooh I've been there many times because of family moving there. Lots to see and do. Enjoy
November 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful there. Enjoy.
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
