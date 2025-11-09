Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 677
Massive Dome and Interior Space
"The interior of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. This architectural marvel is renowned for its unique blend of Byzantine and Ottoman architectural styles, reflecting its history as a former cathedral, a museum, and now a mosque."
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2476
photos
153
followers
153
following
185% complete
View this month »
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Latest from all albums
674
91
675
676
92
677
676
93
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd October 2025 12:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mediterraneanc
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and sight, so much to see here.
November 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking.
November 9th, 2025
Fisher Family
A stunning shot of this beautiful building - fav!
Ian
November 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful interior.
November 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian