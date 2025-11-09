Previous
Massive Dome and Interior Space by 365projectorgchristine
Massive Dome and Interior Space

"The interior of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. This architectural marvel is renowned for its unique blend of Byzantine and Ottoman architectural styles, reflecting its history as a former cathedral, a museum, and now a mosque."
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Amazing capture and sight, so much to see here.
November 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking.
November 9th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A stunning shot of this beautiful building - fav!

Ian
November 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful interior.
November 9th, 2025  
