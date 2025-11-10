Previous
Time to relax-Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul by 365projectorgchristine
Time to relax-Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul

"This image shows the Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey. The square, also known as the Hippodrome of Constantinople, was once a massive public arena for chariot races and other events during the Byzantine period."
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Zilli~ ace
Lovely place to relax
November 10th, 2025  
