Church of Panagia Paraportiani,

The iconic Holy Church of Panagia Paraportiani is a celebrated example of asymmetrical Cycladic architecture located in the Kastro neighborhood of Mykonos Town, Greece. Its name, "Our Lady of the Side Gate," refers to its proximity to the area's medieval castle entrance. Uniquely, the structure is a complex of five interconnected churches built over centuries, starting in 1425 and concluding in the 17th century; four ground-level chapels form the foundation for the main church dedicated to the Virgin Mary on the upper level. As one of the most famous and photographed landmarks in Greece, it holds status as a national monument.