Previous
Church of Panagia Paraportiani, by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 681

Church of Panagia Paraportiani,

The iconic Holy Church of Panagia Paraportiani is a celebrated example of asymmetrical Cycladic architecture located in the Kastro neighborhood of Mykonos Town, Greece. Its name, "Our Lady of the Side Gate," refers to its proximity to the area's medieval castle entrance. Uniquely, the structure is a complex of five interconnected churches built over centuries, starting in 1425 and concluding in the 17th century; four ground-level chapels form the foundation for the main church dedicated to the Virgin Mary on the upper level. As one of the most famous and photographed landmarks in Greece, it holds status as a national monument.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A beautiful church and fascinating history - fav!

Ian
November 13th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Stunning against that beautiful, cloud filled sky!
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact