Previous
Parthenon temple located on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 686

Parthenon temple located on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece

"Parthenon, a former temple dedicated to the goddess Athena, located on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, and stands as a world-renowned symbol of ancient Greece, democracy, and Western civilization. Situated atop the Acropolis, the marble temple was constructed between 447 and 432 BCE under the statesman Pericles, with architects Iktinos and Callicrates, and sculptor Phidias supervising the project. It is considered the culmination of the Doric architectural order, notable for its use of optical illusions like subtle curves and column tapering (entasis) designed to create an illusion of perfection. The Parthenon originally housed a colossal gold and ivory statue of Athena Parthenos and served as the treasury for the Delian League. Over its 2,500-year history, the structure has functioned as a Greek temple, a Christian church, and a mosque, falling into ruin after an explosion in 1687. Today, the site is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a major tourist destination with ongoing restoration work. Many surviving sculptures, known as the Parthenon Marbles or Elgin Marbles, are displayed in the British Museum in London and the Acropolis Museum in Athens."
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
November 18th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Neat capture and a lot of tourists!
November 18th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
Awe-inspiring capture with the sunburst over the temple and the crowd gathered in front of it!
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact