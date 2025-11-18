Parthenon temple located on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece

"Parthenon, a former temple dedicated to the goddess Athena, located on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, and stands as a world-renowned symbol of ancient Greece, democracy, and Western civilization. Situated atop the Acropolis, the marble temple was constructed between 447 and 432 BCE under the statesman Pericles, with architects Iktinos and Callicrates, and sculptor Phidias supervising the project. It is considered the culmination of the Doric architectural order, notable for its use of optical illusions like subtle curves and column tapering (entasis) designed to create an illusion of perfection. The Parthenon originally housed a colossal gold and ivory statue of Athena Parthenos and served as the treasury for the Delian League. Over its 2,500-year history, the structure has functioned as a Greek temple, a Christian church, and a mosque, falling into ruin after an explosion in 1687. Today, the site is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a major tourist destination with ongoing restoration work. Many surviving sculptures, known as the Parthenon Marbles or Elgin Marbles, are displayed in the British Museum in London and the Acropolis Museum in Athens."