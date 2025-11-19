Philopappos Monument, a historic Roman mausoleum located on Mouseion Hill (also known as Philopappos Hill) in Athens, Greece.

"Philopappos Monument, a 2nd-century AD Roman mausoleum located in Athens, Greece. The hill itself is named Philopappos Hill, also known as the Hill of the Muses. The monument was erected between 114 and 116 AD to honor the Roman consul and prince Gaius Julius Antiochus Epiphanes Philopappos, a wealthy benefactor of Athens. Built of white Pentelic marble on a high socle, the structure once contained a burial chamber and featured statues of Philopappos and members of his family; today, only about two-thirds of the façade remains. It stands on Mouseion Hill, southwest of the Acropolis, and offers panoramic views of the city, the Acropolis, and the Aegean Sea."