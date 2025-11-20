So amazing to see the modern homes mixed with the very old

Fountain of Peirene (or Pirene) located within the archaeological site of Ancient Corinth, Greece, serving as the city's primary water source and a significant example of ancient Roman engineering. This vital complex, found near the Roman forum and the Temple of Apollo, features structures that primarily reflect 2nd-century AD Roman renovations which enclosed earlier Greek chambers. The engineering marvel was designed to channel subterranean spring water into public reservoirs and basins. The site holds a significant place in Greek mythology, with legends attributing its creation to the nymph Peirene's tears or the hoof of the winged horse Pegasus; the water was also famously believed to be necessary for tempering Corinthian bronze.