Previous
"Every painting is a voyage into a sacred harbor." — Giotto di Bondone by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 689

"Every painting is a voyage into a sacred harbor." — Giotto di Bondone

21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I love how you composed this!
November 21st, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautifully composed shot - fav!

Ian
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact