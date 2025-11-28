Previous
From Greek Mythology
From Greek Mythology

The statues iare located in the Achilleion Palace gardens, are believed to represent various figures from Greek mythology. The left-most statue in the foreground is likely a male figure, possibly a runner or a soldier, part of the palace's extensive collection. The central statues visible on the staircase, from left to right, are thought to be Hermes and Apollo, which originally lined the palace's peristyle alongside the nine Muses. These specific statues were commissioned by Empress Elisabeth of Austria and subsequently modified by Kaiser Wilhelm II. The right-most statue, positioned on the upper terrace, is identified as one of the Nine Muses, each of whom originally held a distinct item representing her specific art or scienc

